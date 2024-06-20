Yoga is an ancient practice that originated in India and combines physical postures (called asanas), breathing exercises (pranayamas) and meditation. Known for improving flexibility, strength and balance, it also benefits us mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

As we approach International Yoga Day 2024 on June 21, let's look back at how this day came to be.

When was the first International Yoga Day celebrated?

The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015. The idea for International Yoga Day was first proposed on September 27, 2014, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

He spoke about yoga's ancient heritage and its potential to foster global health and peace. PM Modi, at the time, stressed that yoga was not just about physical exercise but a way to discover a sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.

Following this proposal, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations officially proclaimed June 21 as International Yoga Day. This decision was supported by 177 member states.

The theme for International Yoga Day 2024 is "Yoga for Self and Society."

International Yoga Day: Significance

International Yoga Day aims to raise awareness about the many benefits of practising yoga and to encourage people worldwide to integrate yoga into their daily lives. Since its inception, it has grown into a global event with millions of participants from various cultures and backgrounds, all coming together to celebrate the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of yoga.

On this day, various events such as mass yoga sessions, workshops, and seminars are organized globally, often featuring renowned yoga practitioners.

The day aims to raise global awareness about how yoga improves physical health by improving flexibility, strength and endurance, and helps manage issues like back pain and heart problems.

Beyond physical benefits, yoga supports mental well-being by reducing stress, improving concentration and promoting mental clarity, with breathing exercises and meditation helping to manage anxiety and depression.

Spiritually, yoga fosters inner peace and self-awareness, guiding people toward a deeper connection with themselves.