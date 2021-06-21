International Yoga Day 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Addresses Nation On Yoga Day

International Yoga Day: The event will also include a live yoga demonstration (File).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation today at 6:30 am on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day. The lead event of Yoga Day this year will be a televised programme due to the pandemic. All Doordarshan channels are scheduled to telecast the programme from 6:30 am.

PM Modi, in a tweet Sunday, said: "Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which focusses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 AM tomorrow, will be addressing the Yoga Day programme."

The event will include a live yoga demonstration (7-7:45 am) followed by messages by 15 spiritual leaders and yoga gurus, according to news agency ANI.

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. The 2021 theme for Yoga Day is "Yoga for Well-Being", according to the United Nations website.

