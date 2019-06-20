Government Officials To Perform 5 Asanas As Part Of Yoga Day Celebrations

Yoga Day 2019: "All senior government officials have been asked to participate," an officer said (File)

Senior government officials have been directed to perform at least five different yoga asanas on Friday as part of international Yoga Day celebrations across the country. Senior Intelligence Bureau officials, including Director Rajiv Jain, are set to perform the Sheesh Asana or headstand, known to be one of the more complex Yoga asanas at the agency headquarters.

"All senior government officials have been asked to participate in yoga preparations. A yoga mat and t-shirt have been distributed to all of them," an officer in-charge of arrangements said, adding that sessions would be organised from 7 to 8 am.

Meanwhile, Surya Namaskaar will be performed by more than three lakh central armed police personnel and state police personnel in 28 prominent cities.

In each of the 28 cities at least 1,000 paramilitary soldiers have been directed by the home ministry to participate.

Border Security Force or BSF will perform yoga in the Rann of Kutch and in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, while Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF soldiers will perform yoga in several areas affected by left-wing extremism.

Sashastra Seema Bal or SSB soldiers will perform yoga in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang while Central Industrial Security Force or CISF soldiers will perform yoga at Delhi's Rajpath.

"Mammoth arrangements have been done by paramilitary and state police forces," said a senior official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ranchi for the celebrations and will take part in a massive yoga performance along with 2,000 central police force personnel.

Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana's Rohtak for Yoga Day celebrations and will be performing asanas with Chief Minister ML Khattar.

Two Ministers of State for the Home Ministry will also be performing pranayam In Delhi.

According to the ministry, the CRPF has been made the nodal agency to organise the Yoga Day celebrations.

"Their reach extends to far flung places, so they have been asked to conduct yoga performances in smallest companies also," explains another officer.

"A thousand jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Ladakh will perform asanas at lake Pangong and in Ladakh Daulat Beg Oldie," said an officer. Daulat Beg Oldie is a military base which has India's highest airstrip in Ladakh.