Twitter Launches Special Emoji With #EveryWoman To Celebrate Women's Day

This year theme is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

The International Women's Day is celebrated across on March 8 every year to honour women's struggle and movement for equality. According to the United Nations, the theme for this year's Women's Day is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

Twitter on Friday launched a special emoji with the hashtag '#EveryWoman' to celebrate International Women's Day.

On Twitter, globally, there have been 125 million tweets about feminism and equality over the past three years, and three million of those tweets specifically mentioned "intersectionality".

To honour #EveryWoman's voice on the platform, Twitter paid tribute to five inspiring women including External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada, athelete Dutee Chand, entrepreneur Kiran Shaw Mazumdar and journalist Shereen Bhan.

Many Twitter users are tweeting with the hashtag #EveryWoman sharing there thoughts about the day and enabling the growth that is changing the face of different industries across the globe.

