International Women's Day 2020: Inspiring Quotes To Celebrate Womanhood

International Women's Day is celebrated across the world on March 8. The day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities. This year's theme by the United Nations for International Women's Day is, "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".
Gender-inclusive language is a powerful way to promote gender equality, so we have compiled a list of top quotes which are not only devoid of gender stereotypes, but are sure to inspire the women in your life. Happy Women's Day!
10 Inspiring Women's Day Quotes:
- The great courageous act that we must all do, is to have the courage to step out of our history and past so that we can live our dreams - Oprah Winfrey, US media executive and talk show host.
- Don't let anyone tell you you're weak because you're a woman - Mary Kom, Olympic boxer
- We realise the importance of our voice when we are silenced - Malala Yousafzai, Nobel peace prize winner
- Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women. It's about freedom, it's about liberation, it's about equality - Emma Watson, Actress
- We are better off when women are empowered - it leads to a better society - John Legend, US singer-songwriter
- No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens - Michelle Obama, Lawyer and former First Lady of US
- I think the best role models for women are people who are fruitfully and confidently themselves, who bring light into the world - Meryl Streep, Actress
- An important attribute of success is to be yourself. Never hide what makes you, you - Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo
- Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women -
Maya Angelou, poet and activist
- There's really no such thing as the 'voiceless'. There are only the deliberately silenced, or the preferably unheard - Arundhati Roy, author