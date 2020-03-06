International Women's Day 2020: Inspiring Quotes To Celebrate Womanhood

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 across the world.

International Women's Day is celebrated across the world on March 8. The day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities. This year's theme by the United Nations for International Women's Day is, "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

Gender-inclusive language is a powerful way to promote gender equality, so we have compiled a list of top quotes which are not only devoid of gender stereotypes, but are sure to inspire the women in your life. Happy Women's Day!

10 Inspiring Women's Day Quotes: