A First: 41 Women To Fully Operate Madhya Pradesh Railway Station

The women staffers will handle all the responsibilities, including ticket-checking, reservation and booking, security and the train operations

All India | | Updated: March 08, 2019 18:00 IST
Madan Mahal station becomes the first railway station of the WCR to be fully operated by women


Jabalpur: 

On the occasion of the International Women's Day on Friday, Madhya Pradesh's Madan Mahal railway station turned into a ''pink station'', with all its operations being managed only by women staffers.

The station which is located near Jabalpur station falls under the West Central Railway (WCR) zone. It falls under the Jabalpur-Itarsi section of Jabalpur division of the WCR.

"Madan Mahal station becomes the first railway station of the WCR to be fully operated by the women staffers. Forty one women employees will henceforth operate the station round-the-clock," WCR chief public relation officer Priyanka Dixit told news agency PTI.

Women staffers will manage all operations at Madan Mahal railway station in Madhya Pradesh

The women staffers will handle all the responsibilities, including ticket-checking, reservation and booking, security and the train operations, she added.

Over 7,000 passengers board the trains from Madan Mahal station daily, Ms Dixit said.

The WCR comprises three railway divisions - Jabalpur and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and Kota in Rajasthan.

