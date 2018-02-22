All-Women Railway Station In Jaipur's Gandhinagar A First For Rajasthan

The women employees working at this station have been trained to manage all operations at the station. CCTV cameras and sanitary napkin vending machines have also been installed at the all-women railway station. Five other stations - Ajmer, Udaipur, Abu Road, Bikaner and Sadulpur - have samitary napkin vending machines.
"Railways is leading by an example to empower women and bring positive change in the society," said Coal and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. He tweeted:
Government Railway Police (GRP) and women traffic police officials have also been posted at the station, posted Ministry of Railways in a tweet.
Prior to this, an all-women police patrol team was also deployed in Jaipur last year to set eve-teasers right. The squad, deployed at over 200 check-points in the city, patrol on two-wheelers to help women and girls in distress.