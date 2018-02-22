All-Women Railway Station In Jaipur's Gandhinagar A First For Rajasthan

Women run the show at Jaipur's Gandhinagar railway station. From operation, reservation and booking staff personnel to railway protection force, 40 women have been tasked with the responsibility to operate and manage the important railway station, making it an "all-women railway station". The Gandhinagar railway station is situated on the Jaipur-Delhi rail route and more than 50 trains pass through this station every day. The station has a daily footfall of more than 7,000 passengers.

The women employees working at this station have been trained to manage all operations at the station. CCTV cameras and sanitary napkin vending machines have also been installed at the all-women railway station. Five other stations - Ajmer, Udaipur, Abu Road, Bikaner and Sadulpur - have samitary napkin vending machines.





Gandhi Nagar Railway Station in Jaipur, Rajasthan becomes India's first non-suburban station fully operated 24x7 by women staff, which includes station operations & Railway Protection Force. Railways is leading by an example to empower women & bring positive change in the society pic.twitter.com/8eKUegsMoP - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 21, 2018

GandhiNagar Jaipur #Rajasthan becomes country's first all #Women non suburban railway Station. Operation, commercial, RPF and other activities are done 24X7 by women staffs.

Government of Rajasthan has also supported by posting GRP and lady traffic police officials at this Stn. pic.twitter.com/oS0KwfheyW - Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 19, 2018