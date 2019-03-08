International Women's Day: Uplifting Songs That Celebrate Women Power

Happy Women's Day: A list of songs to celebrate women power.

International Women's Day is here, a day that celebrates every woman. But what are celebrations without some good music? Think of a song on women power and Beyonce's "Who Run The World?" is sure to cross your mind. Back home too, there are some amazing songs which celebrate womanhood and are sure to lift up your spirits! So turn on the music and celebrate this women's day with some foot-tapping, soul-searching and hard-hitting songs that will make you groove and leave you in a mood for introspection. Here's help with some uplifting songs. Happy Women's Day!

Dhaakad from Dangal:

Dangal, a movie that portrayed the journey of wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari from a small Haryana village to winning medals for India on global platforms, has the song "Dhaakad" that is bound to boost your solemn mood and get you into an action mode! It's perfect to find you some encouragement at the gym too.

Dhaakad lyrics go like this:

Tanne chaaro khane chitt kar degi

Tere purje fit kar degi

Dat kar degi tere daanv se badh kar

Pench palat kar degi

Chitt kar degi, chitt kar degi

Aisi dhaakad hai dhakad hai

Aisi dhaakad hai

Aisi dhaakad hai dhakad hai

Aisi dhaakad hai

Aali Re from No One Killed Jessica

The song Aali re from 2011 movie "No One killed Jessica" is a peppy song that energizes you with its power lyrics and music. he lyrics of the song has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the high-spirited song is sung by multiple singers including Anushka Manchanda and Tochi Raina. Here are the lyrics:

Boom Boom patakha de

Dhoom dhoom dhadaka de

Chatka chatakha de

Arrey dekh, arrey dekh

Bhatka paratha dekh

Tadka paratha dekh, dekh dekh

Arrey aali aali aali chhori aali....



Rupaiyaa from Satyamev Jayate

In popular TV show, Satyamev Jayate, hosted by Aamir Khan, singer Sona Mohapatra sang a hard-hitting song on one of the episodes on the issue of dowry harassment. The empowering lyrics of the song - "Mujhe kya bechega rupaiya" - will leave you in reflective mood.

The lyrics go like this:

Babul pyare sajan sakha re

Suno meri maiyya

Bojh nahi main kisi ke sar ka

Naa majdhar mein naiyya

Patwar banoongi, leharon se ladungi

Arey mujhe kya bechega rupaiya...

Chhoti Si Aasha from Roja

The soulful song "Dil hai chhota sa" from the 1992 movie Roja is composed by AR Rahman. It taps into a woman's aspirations and desires to fly. Even after so many years, the song remains popular and resonates with women of all ages.

The lyrics go like this:

Dil hai chhota sa, chhoti si aasha

Masti bhare mann ki bholi si aasha

Chaand taaron ko chhoone ki aasha

Aasmaanon mein udne ki aasha

Dil hai chhota sa, chhoti si aasha...

Mardaani Anthem from the movie Mardaani:

Rani Mukherjee essays the role of a police officer in "Mardaani", a movie that uncovers the dark secrets of human trafficking by a mafia. A befitting song marks the end of the movie as trafficked women punish the gang members in their own style. The songs leaves one with goose bumps. Here are its lyrics:

Aaj se ab se

Aan meri main tumko na choone dungi

Jaan ko chaahe chhalni kar do

Maan ko na choone dungi

Choo ke dekho dil mera

Tumhe dil mein apne bhar lungi

Par chhed ke dekho tum mujhko

Main tumko nahin chhodungi...



Happy Women's Day!