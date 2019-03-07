International Women's Day 2019: 10 Powerful Women's Day Quotes

Women's Day quotes that will leave you isnpired.

International Women's Day is celebrated across the world on March 8. It's a day to appreciate women in your lives and also celebrate their achievements. It is a day of hope, reflection and a celebration of gender parity in all walks of life. International Women's Day has been observed since the early 1900s and has since then grown from strength to strength every year. To honour the women in your lives - your mother, sister, wife, daughter, relative, friend or colleague, here are some quotes that you can to send them, inspire them further and tell them how much they mean to you.

International Women's Day 2019: 10 Inspiring Women's Day Quotes:



1. "I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men, they are far superior and always have been."

- William Golding, Author



2. "I don't like the word "sacrifice" or "compromise". Anyone who is too into this sacrificing concept has very low self esteem because they want to be martyrs at the drop of the hat. No! Stand up for yourself!"

- Sushmita Sen, Indian actress, Former Miss Universe



3. "If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman"

- Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher



4. "Don't let anyone tell you you're weak because you're a woman."

- Mary Kom, Indian Olympic boxer

Happy Women's Day: A day to salute the women in your lives and celebrate her achievements.

5. "Every man needs a woman when his life is a mess, because just like the game of chess - it's the queen protects the king." - Unknown

6. "No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens." - Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States

7. "Power's not given to you. You have to take it." -- Beyonce, Award-Winning Singer

Women's Day 2019: Meaningful women's day quotes, status, messages you can send.

8. "We realise the importance of our voice when we are silenced"

- MalalaYousafzai, Nobel peace prize winner

9. When you educate a woman, you set her free.

- Oprah Winfrey, Media mogul

10. When women put their heads together, powerful things happen - Unknown