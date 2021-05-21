International Tea Day: DYK Tea Is The World's Oldest Drink? 10 Facts Here

International Tea Day 2021: Find out 10 interesting facts about tea

International Tea Day 2021: For those of us who cannot begin their day without the proverbial cuppa, every day is a tea day. The International Tea Day is celebrated in the month of May because in Darjeeling and Nepal, known for some of the finest teas in the world, the first flush arrives in spring - between mid-March and May. This variety of tea is clear, light and extremely aromatic and of course commands the highest price in international markets. The second or summer flush arrives between June and mid-August. This is a darker tea and has a stronger flavour. The third or autumn flush arrives in October and November. This variety of tea is dark and quite strong. Internatoinal Tea Day is for celebrating tea - central to so many cultures. It contributes to the employment of millions of people. Whether you are sleepy, tired, cold or worried - a cup of tea can be the perfect solution.

International Tea Day: 10 interesting facts

Tea is one of the world's oldest beverages and most popular after water. Records suggest that tea had originated in northeast India, north Myanmar and in southwest China. There is evidence that tea was consumed in China some 5,000 years ago. Tea plantations provide employment to millions of growers and tea estate workers worldwide. The production and processing of tea are among the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals or SGDs. The tea industry helps in fighting poverty and hunger. It contributes to the empowerment of women and the sustainable use of ecosystems. While more than half of the tea produced is consumed locally, it is widely traded and exported. Over the years, the tea industry worldwide has seen rapid growth. In some of the largest tea producing countries, the per capita consumption of tea is low, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) There are many health benefits linked to drinking tea. Tea is believed to be anti-inflammatory, an antioxidant and green tea is known to be good for weight loss . Tea is a beverage made from the Camellia sinesis plant.

