International Solar Alliance LIVE Updates: French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Solar Summit

New Delhi: India and France will co-host the first International Solar Alliance summit in New Delhi today. President Ram Nath Kovind will co-host the summit with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron will inaugurate the summit. The International Solar Alliance is a treaty based international inter-governmental alliance of 121 solar resource rich countries lying fully or partially between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn. The aim of the alliance is to promote solar energy and reduce the use of fossil fuels in sunshine-rich countries. The summit will focus on various aspects of promoting solar energy, such as credit mechanism, crowd funding and sharing of technological breakthroughs, in 121 countries associated with ISA. The alliance, backed by the World Bank, has aimed at mobilising $1 trillion for International Solar Alliance projects needed by 2030 for massive deployment of solar energy. For today's summit, 23 heads of state, senior representatives of many countries, including deputy prime ministers and energy ministries have confirmed their participation. Today's summit will discuss various projects being prepared by different countries in areas including rural electrification, off grid solar power, water supply and irrigation. India, which founded the International Solar Alliance backed by France after the Paris accord on climate change, has set an ambitious target for itself - of having 100 GW of solar energy capacities by 2022. India is already close to achieving 20 GW in the current fiscal and plans to auction 30 GW solar projects each in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Here are the LIVE Updates from the International Solar Alliance summit in New Delhi:
India has succeeded in lowering solar power tariffs, but there are still some hurdles to the International Solar Alliance, with only 55 of 121 prospective countries signing up for the alliance. France is the only developed economy to support the ISA, although the World Bank has promised its support while India is taking fast strides. In the meantime, trade wars over solar technology with countries like the US continue.
Parties to the joint declaration are the ISA, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, African Development Bank, Green Climate Fund, International Energy Agency, and New Development Bank. India plans to generate 1,000 gigawatt (gw) solar energy and raise $1 trillion by 2030. This move could establish India as a major player in geopolitics by taking a leadership role in the critical area of climate change policy and business.
Solar energy generation costs a lot of money and emerging markets find it difficult to fund the projects. But with a joint declaration signed yesterday in the presence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley between the International Solar Alliance and major funding agencies, the issue of support has been solved to a great extent.
Coming together for a cleaner and greener future...President @EmmanuelMacron, PM @narendramodi and other distinguished world leaders come together for the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/gSse1NGQ7m- PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 11, 2018
All set for the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance, where several world leaders are taking part. PM @narendramodi will be addressing the Conference shortly. pic.twitter.com/eBur8EVAnc- PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 11, 2018
France And India To Sign Technology Transfer Agreement On Solar Energy
France and India are likely to sign a technology transfer agreement on solar energy at the International Solar Alliance summit. The ISA seeks to act as a platform for solar energy-rich nations to increase clean energy generation. It was launched in November 2015 at the Paris climate summit by PM Modi and former French President Francois Hollande. Till now, the International Solar Alliance has been in its founding stages and only launched a credit risk mitigation initiative.
France and India are likely to sign a technology transfer agreement on solar energy at the International Solar Alliance summit. The ISA seeks to act as a platform for solar energy-rich nations to increase clean energy generation. It was launched in November 2015 at the Paris climate summit by PM Modi and former French President Francois Hollande. Till now, the International Solar Alliance has been in its founding stages and only launched a credit risk mitigation initiative.
India, which founded the International Solar Alliance backed by France after the Paris accord on climate change, has set an ambitious target for itself - of having 100 GW of solar energy capacities by 2022. India is already close to achieving 20 GW in the current fiscal and plans to auction 30 GW solar projects each in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
For today's summit, 23 heads of state, senior representatives of many countries, including deputy prime ministers and energy ministries have confirmed their participation. Today's summit will discuss various projects being prepared by different countries in areas including rural electrification, off grid solar power, water supply and irrigation.
The alliance, backed by the World Bank, has aimed at mobilising $1 trillion for International Solar Alliance projects needed by 2030 for massive deployment of solar energy.
The summit will focus on various aspects of promoting solar energy, such as credit mechanism, crowd funding and sharing of technological breakthroughs, in 121 countries associated with ISA.
The aim of the alliance is to promote solar energy and reduce the use of fossil fuels in sunshine-rich countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will inaugurate the summit. The International Solar Alliance is a treaty based international inter-governmental alliance of 121 solar resource rich countries lying fully or partially between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.
No more content
Comments