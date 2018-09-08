International Literacy Day: India's Progress And What Leaders Are Saying

International Literacy Day is observed on September 8.

International Literacy Day is celebrated annually on September 8 across the world. The day was declared by UNESCO on October 26, 1966. The day highlights the importance of literacy or the ability to read and write for individuals, communities and societies. According to UNESCO's statistics, India's literacy rate is 72.1 per cent. The literacy among men is 80.9 per cent, while for women it's 62.8 per cent. Functional literacy is important since India is a country with more than 280 million illiterate adults and adult education continues to be important for India. The government and non-profit organizations are working to bridge this gap and reach 100 per cent literacy by 2022.



Leaders across the country posted encouraging messages on International Literacy Day, highlighting the need, progress and commitment towards education in the country.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote that International Literacy Day reminds us about our responsibility to ensure no child is deprived of education.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that education is an investment for the future.

Happy #InternationalLiteracyDay! Literacy skills and education are life changing. Today let us stand for those who cannot access them. Let us help ensure everyone's access to education. #Education is wealth and an investment in #schools and #teachers is an investment for future. - Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 8, 2018

Vice President Of India M Venkaiah Naidu stressed on the need to promote literacy among adults.

#Literacy & #Education are foundations for a strong, progressive, inclusive, gender-responsive India. It is essential to promote literacy not just in children but in adults too. #InternationalLiteracyDay reminds the task to make India fully literate, especially our girl children. pic.twitter.com/LvmWF5EGdx - VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 8, 2018

Odisha Chief Minsiter said that he's committed to adopt an integrated approach for literacy and skill development

On #InternationalLiteracyDay, reiterate my commitment to adopt an integrated approach for literacy and skill development in the state. It will not only improve people's lives but also contribute to an equitable and sustainable world pic.twitter.com/4wjXR0CDf4 - Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 8, 2018



BJP leader Babul Supriyo wrote that everyone needs t do their bit to eradicate illiteracy.

Receiving education to achieve literacy is your right as a human being. On #InternationalLiteracyDay, I urge everyone to take a stand against illiteracy and do their part in helping unaware people understand the boons of literacy. pic.twitter.com/G8a3kDxF7w - Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 8, 2018

Every year, there are different themes for International Literacy Day - from "Education for all," "Literacy and health" to "literacy and epidemic", the themes keep changing every year. This year International Literacy Day theme is "literacy and skill development." Despite progress, literacy challenges persist in the world. According to statistics by UNSECO, 750 million people still cannot read or write.