International HR Day 2021: Quotes To Share On Human Resources Day

International HR Day is celebrated on May 20

International HR Day is celebrated on May 20th every year. The term 'Human Resources' refers to people of a business or an organization, who are regarded as an asset in terms of skills and abilities. Professionals and organizations all over the world celebrate the International Human Resources Day in recognition of the dedicated people who make the HR a vital organ of offices and industries. The HR professionals care for the workers like a family member.

International HR Day: Here are few inspirational quotes to remember