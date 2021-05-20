International HR Day 2021: Quotes To Share On Human Resources Day

International HR Day is celebrated on May 20th every year. The term 'Human Resources' refers to people of a business or an organization, who are regarded as an asset in terms of skills and abilities. Professionals and organizations all over the world celebrate the International Human Resources Day in recognition of the dedicated people who make the HR a vital organ of offices and industries. The HR professionals care for the workers like a family member.
International HR Day: Here are few inspirational quotes to remember
- "You don't build a business. You build people, and people build the business" - Zig Ziglar
- "Train people well enough so they can leave. Treat them well enough so they don't have to" - Sir Richard Branson
- "You cannot mandate productivity; you must provide the tools to let people become their best" - Steve Jobs
- ''Human resources are like natural resources; they're often buried deep. You have to go looking for them; they're not just lying around on the surface. You have to create the circumstances where they show themselves'' - Ken Robinson
- ''If each of us hires people who are smaller than we are, we shall become a company of dwarfs. But if each of us hires people who are bigger than we are, we shall become a company of giants'' - David Ogilvy
- ''A great leader also has the ability to make people an inch taller in his presence" - NR Narayana Murthy
- ''Respect, recognition and reward flow out of performance'' - NR Narayana Murthy
- ''People are the key to success or extraordinary success'' - Azim Premji
- "We recruit for attitude and train for skill" - Atul Gawande