'Violence Against Women And Girls Is A Global Emergency': UN

International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women: 'Orange the world'

International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women this year assumes great significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During the unprecedented lockdown, countries across the world have reported increased cases of domestic violence. Women's organizations and rights bodies are pushing governments to take measures to protect young girls and women caught in the cycle of violence. International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women is a United Nations designated day observed every year on November 25. "Violence against women and girls is a global emergency requiring urgent action at all levels, in all spaces & by all people," the UN chief Antonio Gueterres said in his message on day or elimination of violence against women.

Violence against women & girls is a global emergency requiring urgent action at all levels, in all spaces & by all people.



On Wednesday's International Day to End Violence against Women I reiterate my appeal to end this shadow pandemic once & for all.#16Dayspic.twitter.com/3oreRCRbVl — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 25, 2020

Theme Of International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women 2020

In a big push, this year the UN has given a clarion call for ending gender based violence. The 2020 campaign theme is 'FUND, RESPOND, PREVENT, COLLECT'. Like every year, '16 Days of Activism' against Gender-Based Violence (GVB) campaign starts today and ends on December 10. The UN Women is working closely with violence survivors, activists, all the stakeholders and people from every walk of life to fund, reach-out and respond faster.

International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women: Significance Amid COVID-19

"Amid COVID-19, domestic abuse has surged worldwide"

1 in 3 women experience violence in their lifetime -- and amid #COVID19, domestic abuse has surged worldwide.



On Wednesday's Int'l Day to End Violence against Women, @UN_Women explains how YOU can take action: https://t.co/CW8xnoB3tN#16dayspic.twitter.com/w5lJFYQhkI — United Nations (@UN) November 24, 2020

International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women: How You Can Help

"Listen to and believe survivors"

"Do say: We hear you. We believe you. We stand with you."

"Teach the next generation and learn from them"

"Learn the signs of abuse and how you can help"

"Take a stand by calling it out when you see it: catcalling, inappropriate sexual comments and sexist jokes are never okay"

"It's important to remember that when discussing cases of sexual violence, a victim's sobriety, clothes, and sexuality are irrelevant"

"Fund women's organizations"

