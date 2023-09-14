International Climate Summit Chairman Hails PM's Climate Action Vision

PM gave a new concept to ensure transition from fossil fuels to renewables, Dr JP Gupta said (File)

The Chairman of the International Climate Summit, Dr JP Gupta, on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision towards climate change mitigation and said India, in its G20 Presidency, has shown a new path.

PM Modi gave a new concept to not just ensure the transition from fossil fuels to renewables but also avoid consumption if possible at the same time, he said.

"So far the world is working on the replacement of fossil fuels but Prime Minister Modi added to this a new concept that a change in lifestyle should take place. Change in the use of fossil fuels alone will not help. We have to ensure that while changing fuel from fossils to renewables, we should avoid those energy consumptions that are avoidable," Chairman Gupta said.

He was talking on the sidelines of the "3rd International Climate Summit 2023" organised by PHDCCI.

PM Modi has called for people's participation and collective efforts in combating climate change. Addressing the World Bank Event on How Behavioral Change Can Tackle Climate Change PM Modi said climate change cannot be fought from conference rooms alone, must be fought at dinner table in every home.

He also said that under Mission LiFE, the government's efforts are spread across many domains such as making local bodies environment-friendly, saving water, saving energy, reducing waste and e-waste, adopting healthy lifestyles, adopting natural farming, and promoting millets.

A Global call for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering India's National Statement, at CoP26, held in Glasgow in October-November, 2021. Subsequently, Mission LiFE was launched by PM Modi on 20 October 2022.

The idea of LiFE promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle that focuses on 'mindful and deliberate utilisation' instead of 'mindless and wasteful consumption. It is a global effort dedicated to improving human sustainability and environmental protection. It aims to bring positive change in the environment by collective action.

