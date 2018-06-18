Piyush Goyal Says Government Committed To Meet Fiscal Deficit Target

All India | | Updated: June 18, 2018 14:51 IST
Piyush Goyal reassured the government's intention to maintain the fiscal deficit target of 3.3%. (file)

New Delhi:  The government is committed to meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent for the current fiscal, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The government will maintain stability in the economy and meet all economic parameters fixed by the government, he said today at an event in New Delhi.

"I can assure that we will meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent, despite this being an election year," he said.

Fiscal deficit stood at 3.53 per cent of the GDP, broadly in line with the government's revised estimates for 2017-18.

The revenue deficit was 2.65 per cent of the GDP. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was Rs 5.91 lakh crore, or 99.5 per cent, of the Budget estimates.

The government, in the Budget in February, had revised the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 to 3.5 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3.2 per cent.
 

