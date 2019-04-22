TikTok Ban Goes If You Don't Decide: Supreme Court To Madras High Court

The Madras High Court had asked the Centre to ban TikTok video app.

The Supreme Court today asked the Madras High Court to decide on its interim ban on Chinese-owned TikTok video app by Wednesday.

The ban on the app, which claims to have more than 54 million active users in India, will be lifted if the high court fails to give its decision on a plea filed by Chinese company Bytedance, which owns TikTok, the top court has said.

Bytedance, in its petition, told the top court that the interim order was passed without hearing them.

The top court had earlier refused to stay the Madras High Court interim order that directed the centre to ban the video app over concerns that it encourages pornography.

