Interfaith Couple Assaulted In Another Karnataka Moral Policing Incident

In yet another incident of moral policing in Karnataka's Haveri, an inter-faith couple was subjected to harassment and threats by a group of nine individuals Friday evening.

As the couple was heading home on a bike, they were stopped by a group, who questioned the couple's religious differences. The situation quickly escalated, with the men attempting to manhandle the man and coercively separate the couple. The victims defended themselves by saying that they were merely friends and colleagues.

A bystander, who saw what was unfolding, alerted the police. Following the victims' formal complaint, seven individuals were arrested, identified as Abdulkhader Mudgal, Mansoor Tandoor, Mehboobakhan Badigera, Riaz Halageri, Alwaj, Abdul Desura, and Khader Kanake. However, two suspects remain at large.

The recent incident in Haveri took place just days after six men barged into the room of a lodge and assaulted a couple for the 'crime' of being together despite following different faiths.

The victims, who had checked into a local hotel, were subjected to a violent attack inside their room. The attackers recorded the act, and the videos went viral on various social media platforms.