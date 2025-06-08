Karnataka Civic Worker Beaten With Bat, Beer Bottles For Removing Birthday Banner

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Seven individuals have been arrested for allegedly assaulting Karnataka civic workers. The incident began when an official removed an unauthorized birthday banner on June 5. Accused Akshata KC reportedly threatened the official over the phone after the banner removal.

At least seven people have been arrested for allegedly attacking Karnataka civic workers for removing an unauthorised birthday banner.

The fight began on June 5, when an official, Rangappa C Herkal, who worked at the Haveri City Municipal Council, removed the banner of the accused, Shantu, on the instructions of the municipal commissioner.

Another accused, Akshata KC, then allegedly abused Mr Rangappa over the phone.

Later that day, six accused reportedly entered the municipal office, carrying deadly weapons and assaulted the staff.

Two contract workers, Peerappa Shirabadagi and Kanthesh, sustained injuries after being struck with a scooter handle. The accused also allegedly abused them and issued death threats.

Based on a complaint by Mr Shirabadagi, the police registered a case against the accused.

The fight then escalated on June 7 with around ten men, including Akshata KC, entering the bar with weapons and attacking another civic worker, Raju.

In a video that has gone viral, they can be seen thrashing him on the head with a cricket bat and striking his face and head with beer bottles.

The seven accused have been identified as Shantappa, Arjuna, Pratham, Fakkiresh Koravar, Mukesh, Prajwal and Ganesh.