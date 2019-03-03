Intention Of Air Strike Was To Send Out A Message: Union Minister

Union Minister SS Ahluwalia said he stands by the government's statement

Union Minister SS Ahluwalia said the purpose of the air strike in Balakot was to send out the message that India is capable of hitting deep inside enemy lines. Mr Ahluwalia said neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor any government spokesperson had given any figure on casualty of the air strikes. Rather, it was the media and social media where the unconfirmed figures of terrorist killed were being circulated, he said.

"I have seen reports in Indian media and international media and also what Modi ji had said. After the air strike, there was a rally by Modi ji and he didn't say anything on the casualty figures. I want to ask if Modi ji, or any government spokesperson, or our party president Amit Shah has given any figures?" Mr Ahluwalia told reporters in Siliguri on Saturday.

The minister of state for electronics and information technology said the intention of the strike was to send out a message that India is capable of destruction in Pakistan's own backyard if needed. "We didn't want any human casualty," he said.

A video of Mr Ahluwalia's comments was posted by the CPM on its Twitter handle. "Minister of State in Modi's cabinet, SS Ahluwalia is saying Narendra Modi or Amit Shah never claimed that our Air Strikes killed 300+ Terrorists & we didnt want any "Human Casualties". Is the Govt now backtracking from its claims that they took out a Terrorist Camp in Pakistan?

Mr Ahluwalia reiterated that neither government officials nor any minister has given out a figure of the casualties.

"I was asked whether I stand by the government's statement or by the reports of Indian media which have said 300-350 terrorists were killed. I stand by the government's statement. How can I vouch for media reports?" he said.