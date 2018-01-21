Intense Firing By Pakistan In Akhnoor And Nowshera; Army, BSF Retaliate After nearly 72 hours, intense firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control and International Border. Indian Army and BSF strongly retaliate

Firing starts again in Akhnoor and Nowshera sectors in Jammu and Kashmir New Delhi: Intense cross-border firing has started again in Akhnoor and Nowshera sectors on the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources have told NDTV that the Border Security Force and the Army are strongly retaliating.



After nearly 72 hours, firing by Pakistani rangers had stopped around 5.30 am today. "Pakistan has resumed heavy shelling along LoC in Bhawani, Karali, Said, Numb and Sher Makri areas of Rajouri district this evening," said the District Collector of Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.



Sepoy CK Roy, who was injured fighting in a forward post in Mankote sector of Poonch died at a military hospital late night. With his death the number of persons killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC and International Border in the five districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri since Thursday rose to 11. Among the 11 dead are six civilians, three armymen and two BSF jawans.



Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said India has shown it can attack its enemies not only on its soil, but also on a foreign territory, if need be. Mr Singh's remarks came almost a week after the Indian Army carried out a "retaliatory action" against Pakistani troops, killing seven of their soldiers and injuring four others along the LoC in Poonch district.



Pakistan summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad for the fifth time over the alleged "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops across the Line of Control which, it said, resulted in the death of two people. The tensions have increased between the two sides due to ongoing firing and heavy shelling for four consecutive days.



