Intense Firing By Pakistan In Akhnoor And Nowshera; Army, BSF Retaliate

After nearly 72 hours, firing by Pakistani rangers had stopped around 5.30 am today. "Pakistan has resumed heavy shelling along LoC in Bhawani, Karali, Said, Numb and Sher Makri areas of Rajouri district this evening," said the District Collector of Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.
Sepoy CK Roy, who was injured fighting in a forward post in Mankote sector of Poonch died at a military hospital late night. With his death the number of persons killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC and International Border in the five districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri since Thursday rose to 11. Among the 11 dead are six civilians, three armymen and two BSF jawans.
Pakistan summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad for the fifth time over the alleged "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops across the Line of Control which, it said, resulted in the death of two people. The tensions have increased between the two sides due to ongoing firing and heavy shelling for four consecutive days.