Intel Alerts Presence Of 4 Terrorists. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh On Alert

Sketches of all the terrorists have also been released.

Four terrorists, including a Pakistani agent, may have infiltrated into the country using Afghanistan passports, intelligence inputs have said, prompting authorities in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to put the two states on high alert.

The input, sent a day after Independence Day, suggests that the four entered, including a Pakistani agent, entered the country on Afghan passports.

There is, however, no specific input on what was their point of entry into the country was.

Additional forces have been deployed at the Jaipur airport and all district superintendents of police in Rajasthan have been asked to stay vigilant. Sketches of all the terrorists have also been released, a senior official in Rajasthan said.

Rajasthan shares over 1,000 kilometre of border with Pakistan on its western side.

Hotels, bus stands, railway stations and congested areas across Rajasthan are being checked Checkposts are also scanning people at entry points into Jaipur. Apart from this, the movement of suspicious vehicles is also being monitored. Police personnel have been asked to remain fully alert and interrogate suspects, the official said.

In Madhya Pradesh, eight districts are on high alert after a similar intelligence input. Trains coming from Rajasthan and Gujarat are also being combed, the police said. All eyes are on the Ratlam railway junction as it lies centrally on the New Delhi-Mumbai route.

Searches were conducted in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar and Barwani districts which border Gujarat and Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Agar-Malwa districts located on the border with Rajasthan.

