Instead Of Outrage, Religion Of Rape Victim Will Be Asked: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti asks Jammu and Kashmir Governor to ensure punishment for rapists. (File)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti today urged Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to ensure that the culprits in the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Ramban district of the state are punished.

"What can be more blood curdling & disturbing than a case where a 13-year-old minor girl was gangraped in Ramsoo and is now 3 months into her pregnancy. But instead of public outrage, questions will swirl about the caste and religion of this innocent child and her rapists," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

In a reference to Kathua rape and murder case, the PDP president said the present atmosphere in the country had emboldened culprits to carry out such acts which are then justified on the basis of religion.

"Before we know it will assume communal understones & leaders who enjoy political patronage will be out on a limb to defend the rapists. Current atmosphere in our country has sadly emboldended such acts which are justified on basis of religion & to teach the minority a lesson," she said.

"Is this what we have come to as a nation? Urge the @jandkgovernor to ensure culprits are punished," she added.