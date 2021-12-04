'Inspectors', 'Constables' In Mayawati's Madhya Pradesh Security Squad

The 'force' will provide security to workers of Mayawati's party (File)

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has set up a “security force” to protect its leaders and cadres, an office-bearer of the party from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district said today, alleging that BSP leaders are facing difficulty in getting security.

BSP's Sidhi zone in-charge Ram Khilawan Rajak said the party has sought approval from the police for this security squad.

However, the police said there is no legal validity for such an arrangement.

“This security force will be assigned the work of protecting BSP cadres and leaders as they are being oppressed and their security is being ignored,” he said.

The security squad has been formed as per instructions given by BSP chief Mayawati and the guidelines received from the Bhopal-based office of the party in the state, Mr Rajak said.

“We are oppressed and are facing discrimination in getting security for our leaders. We have made our security arrangements by forming this police force,” he said.

This 16-members force includes “three inspectors, four sub-inspectors and nine constables", he said.

A video of three members of the BSP squad dressed in a white shirt and blue pants with a nameplate has surfaced on social media. They are seen sporting blue stripes with stars on their shoulders as per their “ranks”.

The video was shot when they visited the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sidhi on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anjulata Patle confirmed that BSP leaders had informed the police about such a “security force”.

“No one is allowed to form such force. We have asked them to furnish the letter of authority, if any, regarding the formation of this squad,” she said.

BSP leaders were told not to wear any uniform that resembles the formal dress code of traffic police since it can mislead people, Ms Patle said, adding, "We told them that legal action will be taken if this direction is not complied with."