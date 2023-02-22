Inside Visuals Of Gurugram House Where Woman Locked Self, Son For 3 Years

The woman was in a state of panic due to Covid-19

Due to extreme fear of contracting COVID-19, a woman locked herself and her minor son in their house in Gurugram's Chakkarpur for three years. The shocking matter came to light when the woman's husband Sujan Majhi, who is an engineer with a private company, approached the cops deployed at the Chakkarpur police post.

At his request, a team of police, health officials and members of the child welfare department reached the residence on Tuesday and broke open the main door and rescued Munmun Majhi and her 10-year-old son. Disturbing visuals from inside the house show a pile of clothes, hair, garbage, dirt, and groceries strewn around.

NDTV has learnt that the boy's mother used to cut the child's and her own hair at home. Meanwhile, cooking was done through induction instead of a gas stove in the house. Even the garbage of the house was not thrown out for 3 years and no one had visited the house in these years. The child used to make paintings on the walls of the house and used to only study with pencils. Shockingly, the woman's son had not even seen the sun in the last three years.

All this while, neighbours had no clue that both of them are locked in the house. A police official said that the woman was in a state of panic due to Covid-19 and she believed that her son would die if he stepped out of the house.

During the three years of confinement with her son, the woman did not allow even her husband into the house. He had stepped out of home for office in 2020 after the first lockdown restrictions were lifted and was not allowed to enter the house ever since then.

The only way Mr Majhi stayed connected with his family was through video calls. He would pay the monthly rent of the house, clear the electricity bills, deposit his son's school fees, buy groceries and vegetables and even leave the bags of ration outside the main door.

After the rescue, the mother-son duo was rushed to the civil hospital.