Veteran Malayalam Actor Innocent Dies At 75

The veteran actor had a career spanning over four decades and 500 films. (File)

Popular Malayalam film actor and former Lok Sabha MP, Innocent died on Sunday. He was 75 years old.

He had been admitted to hospital earlier this month after having difficulty breathing. The hospital yesterday said that the actor was on cardiopulmonary support.

While Innocent had been diagnosed with cancer in 2012, he announced in 2015 that he had beaten the disease.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor condoled the former Lok Sabha MP's death and said that he was a brilliantly inventive and gifted actor.

"Mourning the loss of character actor, comedian & one-time Kerala MP Innocent, who has just passed away at age 75. Aside from being a brilliantly inventive and gifted actor, he was a fine human being whom it was a pleasure to interact with in the Lok Sabha. RIP. Om Shanti," Mr Tharoor said on Twitter.

BJP's Khushbu Sundar said that "a priceless gem" had been lost.

Ms Sundar said,"Devastated!! We have lost a great actor. Moreso a great human being. What a legend he was. With the passing away of #Innocent Sir, we have lost a priceless gem. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his followers."

The veteran actor, fondly remembered as a comedian, had a career spanning over four decades and 500 films.