Ink Thrown At AISA Chief Neha Bora During Jharkhand Protest, Man Detained

A man threw ink at All India Students' Association president Neha Bora during a protest march to the Jharkhand Assembly here on Friday over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state, accusing her of being "anti-national".

The man, identified as Amarnath Pandey, was detained and being interrogated at Dhurwa police station, while so far no FIR has been lodged against him, a police officer said.

The opposition BJP said that the ink-throwing incident appeared to be a drama, as AISA is the student wing of the CPI(ML)Liberation, which is a constituent of the ruling JMM-led coalition.

The CPI (ML) Liberation demanded police action against those involved in the incident which occurred near Birsa Chowk when the protesters comprising supporters of Left students' organisations, AISA and AISF, and others were marching towards the assembly.

"The man has been identified as Amarnath Pandey. He is being interrogated. No FIR has been lodged against him, as we have not received any formal complaint," Hatia DSP Neeraj Kumar told PTI.

Responding to the incident, Bora said, "I am not going to be scared by ink throwing, as I faced pellet-gun firing and baton charge during the Delhi protest. Do they think ink can suppress the anger of students and youth across the country?" "We were holding a peaceful march. A man suddenly emerged out of the crowd and threw ink at Bora," AISA leader Shivani said, alleging that the accused is a BJP-aided goon.

The man, who allegedly threw ink, was detained by the police, an officer said.

Speaking to the media, the man said, "Bora is a supporter of Umar Khalid. I don't like her. She is an anti-national." Activist Umar Khalid had been arrested in September 2020 under the UAPA on allegations of being one of the masterminds of the February 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Addressing reporters after the 'ink-attack', Bora alleged that BJP-RSS people were trying to weaken the students' movement.

"I want to ask the right-wing and BJP members, who claim to carry out the students' movement from Jaipal Singh Stadium, about the need to resort to violence when we were taking out a peaceful protest march here on the same demands placed by the protesting students," she said.

Bora accused the BJP of carrying out the incident in revenge, as she was part of the Delhi movement, which led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The AISA president had undertaken a hunger strike that reportedly lasted 23 days during the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

She said AISA members will take part in the protest to be held on August 10 at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

On the man who threw ink on her, she said the people present in the march apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

Bora said the accused is in police custody and is being interrogated. The rest of the matter will be stated by the police, she added.

Bora earlier visited the protest site at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Stadium to extend support to the agitating students.

"I support the students protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, demanding cancellation of the JPSC and JSSC CGL exams over alleged large-scale irregularities, scams and corruption, and an immediate re-examination schedule," she added.

The AISA chief urged the Jharkhand government to address students' demands at the earliest, hold talks with them and ensure the healthcare of those on hunger strike.

"I also appeal to students across Jharkhand and the country to draw inspiration from this movement, like they did from Jantar Mantar, as students are sitting on hunger strike for their legitimate demands." Reacting to Bora's allegations, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, "We don't support any such activity during a protest. But, prima facie, it appears to be a stage-managed show because AISA's mother organisation is part of the government and she had more security personnel surrounding her than the agitators themselves." ABVP media coordinator Satyam Mishra termed the incident as "sponsored drama" to gain "cheap" popularity and media attention.

"ABVP clearly believes that if anyone has committed such an act, it is condemnable. It does not support any such activity, nor has its working method ever been of this kind," Mishra said.

CPI (ML) Liberation state secretary Manoj Bhakt said, "The party strongly condemns the incident in which BJP goons attempted to attack AISA national president Neha Bora and threw ink at her. We demand strict action against them from the Jharkhand police." The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 14th day on Friday with six demonstrators observing an indefinite hunger strike.

The protesters said they had been forced to adopt the extreme form of agitation after repeated appeals to the government "failed" to produce any concrete action.

Five protesters, including two women, on Tuesday night joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto in his hunger strike. He has been on the fast for the past six days.

The protesting students formed an 11-member delegation on Thursday to hold talks with the government to resolve the impasse after Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the doors of his government were open for a dialogue.

The stalemate continues, with protesting students and job aspirants alleging that no formal invitation was received from the state government to discuss their demands and resolve the issues.

The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)