Infosys Flies Back 200 Employees, Families From US In Chartered Flight

Infosys booked a chartered flight for its employees and families stranded in the US.

IT giant Infosys flew back some of its employees and their families who were stranded in the United States due to the coronavirus crisis and visa issues. They were flown back in a chartered flight. 200 people, employees and their families, were flown to Bengaluru, reaching early Monday morning. They will be working from Bengaluru or other locations in India.

"Some of the Infosys employees were stranded in the US because of their visa expiration. All international flights were suspended because of the pandemic," Infosys executive Sanjeev Bode wrote in a LinkedIn post.

"The company booked the first ever chartered flight exclusively for 200+ employees and families from US to India. At the time of writing the flight had landed safely in Bangalore, bringing an end to weeks of dilemma related to the uncertain situation," he said on LinkedIn.

"Infosys: compassionate capitalism at work!" Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani wrote on Twitter, re-tweeting an Infosys employee's post which shared pictures of families who returned.

India has extended the ban on international flights till July 31 as the nation sets its "Unlock 2" plan rolling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The civil aviation regulator DGCA said the ban on all international flights has been extended till July 31 and only cargo and flights approved by the DGCA will be allowed.

Air India and other private domestic airlines have been operating unscheduled international repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, which started on May 6.

The country resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25, after a gap of two months since the coronavirus lockdown was first announced in late March.

The domestic flights are being operated under strict safety and social distancing guidelines.