Influencer Loses Rs 1.1 Lakh To Sophisticated Cyber Scam After Clicking Fake KYC Link, Shares Video

An influencer fell victim to a well-orchestrated cyber scam, losing Rs 1,10,000 after responding to a phone call from someone posing as an Axis Bank official.

In a now-viral video, Akanksha Thakral shared her experience, explaining that the caller claimed her KYC was pending. When she said she would update it later, he called again in the evening, insisting she could complete the process remotely without visiting the bank. She then received a WhatsApp link, which directed her to a fraudulent Axis Bank KYC update page, where she unknowingly entered her details.

Within 10 minutes, she received an alert that Rs 50,000 had been debited from her account. Panicking, she attempted to log out of all UPI apps, but it was too late. She was left with only Rs 800, which she quickly transferred to another account.

Thakral later discovered that clicking the KYC link allowed the scammer to install a message spoofing app on her phone, giving them access to her financial details.

She also expressed frustration over the lack of support from law enforcement, saying the police and cybercrime officials were dismissive.

In her caption, she wrote: "I lost money, but more than that, I had that sinking feeling of someone tracking my phone. I rebooted it, but that creepy feeling remained. The police weren't helpful. They said, 'Ma'am, we get cases like this every day. How could someone so educated fall for this?'

"I'm sharing my story so no one else goes through this. Never click on any link-message spoofing is real."

See the video here:

Commenting on the viral reel, a user wrote, "Nowadays what world are we living in..Be safe."

Another user wrote, "Best trick, reduce the payment limit before doing any such things."

"Cyber crime portal is good for nothing. These guys are more confident because of that," the third user wrote.

