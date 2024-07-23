Infiltration Attempt Foiled In J&K's Battal Sector, Soldier Injured In Firing

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in the Battal sector of Jammu and Kashmir early this morning. A soldier suffered injuries in heavy firing, said the Army's XVI Corps in an online post.

"Alert troops foiled an #infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating #terrorists with effective fire in the #Battal Sector at 0300h. During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," said the White Knight Corps on X.

The infiltration bid comes after a spate of terror attacks, most of which were in Jammu. In last 32 months, 48 army soldiers have been killed in action while fighting terrorists in the region.

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Union territory on Sunday and discussed measures to deal with the dramatic spurt in terrorist attacks in the area that was free from terrorism till a few years ago.

Within 24 hours of his visit, the terrorists attacked an army camp in Rajouri. A soldier was injured in the firing, but the alert troops averted a major tragedy.

Security forces have found the involvement of Pakistani terrorists in the attacks and have been working towards strategies to search and destroy the terrorists.

The Army recently deployed more troops and Para Special Forces commandos to fight the highly trained terrorists who have infested the Jammu region.