Infant Dies In Bengal As Eunuchs Snatch Him From Mother, Dance With Him

The child was born with heart complications, police said (Representational)

A newborn boy died in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Friday after a group of eunuchs snatched him from the mother's lap and started dancing, demanding money from the family, police said.

The twins were born to Chandan Khiladi, a resident of Uttar Shilda in Binpur police station area, on December 4. One of them had complications in his heart and was admitted to the Jhargram Superspeciality Hospital, locals said.

The boy was released from hospital on Wednesday after 20 days in the hospital when the three eunuchs came to their home, police said.

They demanded Rs 11,000 from the family and after being refused, the three started abusing the family, police said.

They then snatched the boy from his mother's lap and started dancing with the newborn. The family then agreed to pay them Rs 2,000, police said.

The baby, who was unwell, fell unconscious and was rushed to the Shilda healthcare centre where he was declared dead on arrival, they said.

In the meantime, locals gathered near Khiladi's house and stopped the three eunuchs from fleeing. Police arrived at the spot and rescued the three, officials said.

They have been detained and further investigations are underway, a senior police officer said.

Eunuchs, who make a living by dancing and singing at houses where kids are born, are often accused of extortion.