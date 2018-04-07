Indrani Mukerjea Rushed To Mumbai Hospital In 'Delirious' Condition: Reports

According to media reports, doctor said that she was rushed to the emergency ward in a delirious condition. Later she was shifted to the critical care unit of the hospital. Prior to this, in October 2015, she was admitted to the same hospital in an unconscious state following an overdose of pills.
In 2007, Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea set up the INX network but sold their stake two years later amid allegations of embezzlement. The Enforcement Director alleged that in 2008 Karti Chidambaram helped the husband and wife get clearance for foreign investment worth nearly 300 crores in their venture, for which he allegedly received kickbacks.
(With inputs from ANI)