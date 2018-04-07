Indrani Mukerjea Rushed To Mumbai Hospital In "Delirious" Condition: Reports Indrani Mukerjea was later shifted to the critical care unit of JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Indrani Mukerjea is now lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on charges of murdering her daughter Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, who is lodged in Arthur Road jail on charges of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, was admitted to the JJ Hospital in south Mumbai's Byculla late on Friday.



According to media reports, doctor said that she was rushed to the emergency ward in a delirious condition. Later she was shifted to the critical care unit of the hospital.



In 2007, Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea set up the INX network but sold their stake two years later amid allegations of embezzlement. The Enforcement Director alleged that in 2008 Karti Chidambaram helped the husband and wife get clearance for foreign investment worth nearly 300 crores in their venture, for which he allegedly received kickbacks.



Peter and Indrani Mukerjea are currently lodged in Arthur Road jail. Sheena Bora was abducted and murdered in 2012, allegedly by her mother Indrani, Indrani's ex husband Sanjeev Khanna, driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea.



(With inputs from ANI)



