Girl Students Make 'New India' Formation In Front Of PM Modi At Red Fort

Independence Day 2019: Thousands of girls from various schools gathered today to showcase the formation

Thousands of girl students gathered at the Red Fort on Thursday to make a coordinated formation of ''Naya Bharat'' amid patriotic celebrations to mark the 73rd Independence Day.

''Naya Bharat'' or ''New India'' is a byword used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to signify the "new, aspirational and prosperous India" that his government seeks to build.

"Thousands of girls from various schools gathered today to showcase the formation for which the students practiced for weeks," said one of the teachers, who accompanied a group of the students to the venue.

For the ''Naya Bharat'' formation, students wearing blue dresses represented the text of the phrase (in Hindi) and those wearing white stood in coordinated fashion to make the plain background.

Adjoining the formation and facing the ramparts of the 17th century Mughal monument was another formation in which a fluttering tricolour was depicted by students.

"I was part of the team here today which executed the ''Naya Bharat'' and flag design display. And, we practiced very hard for it for the last two weeks. This morning also we came early at 4:30 am and practiced. It rained, so it made it difficult for us," Afreen Sharif, 14, a student said.

Various schools had sent different number of students for the function, and the total number of students was quite huge. Besides, a large number of the NCC cadets were also present there.

Sangeet Kumari, 15, another participating student, was happy to be part the grand event.

"Modiji talks about making ''New India'' and tells how we youth are the future of India. So, we sort of ''made'' that ''Naya Bharat'' he keeps talking about. Plus, I got to shake hands with the PM," she said.

Enthused schoolchildren crowded around the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with many of them jostling to shake hands as he sidestepped his security cover to greet his young admirers after his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

