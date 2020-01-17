Indonesian Woman Arrested With Fake Visa In Uttar Pradesh

The accused was arrested in Sonauli on Thursday evening. (Representational)

A 44-year-old Indonesian woman was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district for trying to enter Nepal on a fake visa, a police official said on Friday.

The Indonesian national, Rohana Emam Sabri, was on way to Nepal from Chennai when she was held by the Immigration department in Sonauli on Thursday evening, Station House Officer (SHO) Nirbhai Singh said.

A case has been registered against Sabri under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigner's Act, he said.