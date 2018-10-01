Indonesian Man Arrested For Smuggling Rs 96 Lakh Worth Foreign Currency

The accused was intercepted at the airport when he was proceeding to board a flight to Singapore.

An Indonesian man has been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currency worth about Rs 96 lakh at the Delhi airport, an official statement said Monday.

The accused was intercepted at the airport when he was proceeding to board a flight to Singapore on Friday.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of USD 1,30,000, concealed in his checked in baggage and a specially stitched jacket having three pockets on the inner side of the back portion, the customs department said in the statement.

On enquiry, the passenger admitted that he had smuggled gold weighing three kilograms concealed in the said jacket into India on his arrival on September 25, and the recovered foreign currency was the sale proceed of the smuggled gold, it said.

The foreign currency, equivalent to Rs 95.74 lakh, has been seized and the passenger was arrested, the statement added.