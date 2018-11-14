Foreign Currency Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized In Hyderabad, Three Arrested

The three wereallegedly attempting to smuggle $1,38,000 (around Rs one crore). (File)

Three passengers were arrested from the international airport in Shamshabad, Hyderabad, today by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) personnel for allegedly attempting to smuggle $1,38,000 (approximately Rs one crore).

The DRI officials intercepted the passengers bound for Hong Kong by a Thai Airways flight, scheduled to depart at 1.30 am from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

On examination of their checked-in baggage, foreign currency of $1,38,000 was found, a release from the DRI's (Hyderabad Zonal Unit) said.

The passengers during interrogation said the currency was obtained from unauthorised dealers to be smuggled out of the country, it said.

The three were arrested and further investigation is on, the release added.