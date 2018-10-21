Indira Jaising Says Won't Defend Kathua Rape Activist After #MeToo Charge

Talib Hussain led protests for justice in the gang-rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, who was representing Talib Hussain -- the activist who led the protests for justice in the gang-rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua -- has decided to withdraw from his case after a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student has accused him of rape.

The woman, in an anonymous account published by a news websiteFirstpost on Saturday, alleged that the (unnamed) activist took her to a one-room flat in Batla House area where despite her protests he subjected her to brutality that left her with both mental and physical scars.

In the past, his estranged wife had accused him of domestic violence and dowry demands. A case was filed in June. But the activist was arrested only after his wife's close relative accused him of rape. He is currently out on bail. When NDTV tried to contact Talib Hussain, he didn't respond to the allegations.

Ms Jaising, who was representing Talib Hussain pro bono after his family alleged he was tortured in police custody for "championing the cause of the nomad community" during Kathua protests, said, "I don't intend to continue to appear on behalf of Talib Hussain anymore. In my opinion the allegations made in the Firstpost article are sufficient cause for me to take the decision to withdraw from this case."

I did NOT represent him on domestic violence and rape,it was for custodial torture, I will continue to oppose custodial torture of any accused person regardless of the crime alleged against the person concerned , it is immoral , illegal , unethical and unconstitutional https://t.co/QZtZaee47l - indira jaising (@IJaising) October 20, 2018

Written in first person, the accuser's post details the chain of events and meetings with the accused that led to the alleged assault in April. The woman maintains that Talib Hussain had been unrelenting and even asked her to "do nikaah" with him.

"That night, mine was NOT a feeble no. I threatened to expose him to all my friends in JNU, I pleaded with him, I even physically wrestled against his brute strength; but my resistance seemed too frail compared to his brutality. I remember crying in pain; but instead, he mocked me, saying "Tum bohot naazuk ho." All the while he raped me, he kept insisting that he would do "nikaah" with me, as if by declaring his intention to marry he would legitimise what he was doing," she wrote in the Firstpost piece.

"I was in great pain after that night; consultation with gynaecologists revealed that I had suffered an anal fissure. The injury remained for two weeks," she added.

And when she confronted her alleged rapist and demanded an acknowledgement of his crime, his response was "typical". "He did not INTEND to hurt me, he had made a mistake, and why had I not stopped him then?" she was allegedly told.

In retrospect, she added, "his intention (of nikaah) was not just to deceive me, it was also intended to assure himself that he is not from the same category of the men who raped and murdered the eight-year-old Bakarwal child".

Advocate Deepika Rajawat, who has been fighting to ensure justice for the Kathua family, told NDTV, "Once criminal allegations become public it becomes a state case and the police should take appropriate action. Law is equal for everyone, strict investigation must be done."

Activist Kavita Krishnan, who also worked alongside Talib Hussain in the movement, however, is concerned about the possible impact of the accusation on the fight for justice in the Kathua case.

Talib Hussain's relatives had earlier dismissed rape allegations against him. "The complainant is a close relative of Talib's estranged wife. When they failed to prove that he was to be blamed in a domestic violence and dowry case, they tried implicating him in rape case," Wajid Khatana, a nomad activist, had said.