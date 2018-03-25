IndiGo, Spicejet Shift Partial Operations To Terminal 2 Of Delhi Airport Last Friday, DIAL had said that it has made "robust arrangements for smooth transition" of partial operations of IndiGo and SpiceJet to T2 from T1.

Share EMAIL PRINT SpiceJet said it had "seamless operations" and all of its flights operated on time. (File) New Delhi: Budget passenger airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet on Sunday said that they have commenced partial operations from Terminal 2 (T2) of the IGI airport in Delhi.



"IndiGo worked with DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) to ensure that the transition is seamless and all passengers flying from T2 are aptly made aware of the move," the airline said in a statement.



IndiGo added that in a move to support DIAL with the revamping of Terminal 1 (T1), it has shifted flights numbered from 6E 2000 to 6E 2999 to T2.



Last Friday, DIAL had said that it has made "robust arrangements for smooth transition" of partial operations of budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet to T2 from T1.



On the arrangements made for a "smooth transition" of partial operations of IndiGo and SpiceJet to T2 from T1, DIAL on last Friday had said: "An extensive signage exercise has been done at IGI Airport for helping passengers with directions and locations of their respective terminals."



"For passengers inadvertently reaching the wrong terminals, free shuttles with specially trained drivers have been introduced to and from T1 and T2."



