'Full Salary For Most Employees In April': IndiGo Reverses Pay Cut Plan

India's largest carrier IndiGo has decided to pay full salary for the month of April to the majority of its employees. In an email to its employees on Thursday, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said: "In deference to our government's wishes of not reducing pay during the lockdown, we have decided not to implement the previously announced pay cuts during the month of April."

"However, your Excom members and SVPs have volunteered to take pay cuts this month. For everyone else, you can expect your April salaries to be paid without the pay cuts," said Dutta.

In the mail, Mr Dutta further told employees: "Our one source of revenue generation right now is in cargo operations and I want to thank all the people across the company, who are working tirelessly to make an all-cargo operation work for us."

A week earlier, IndiGo had asked the employees to take 10 to 20 per cent salary cuts.

In his mail on Thursday, Mr Dutta advised employees "to pay close attention to the advice of the government and the health experts on social distancing and personal hygiene."

Meanwhile, India's count of COVID-19 has climbed to 21,393 after 1,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.