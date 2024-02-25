IndiGo Passenger Finds Cockroaches Inside Food Section, Airline Responds

Social media users blasted the airline for not keeping a hygiene check.

A recent IndiGo flight faced scrutiny after a passenger discovered cockroaches in the galley, raising serious questions about hygiene protocols on board. X user Tarun Shukla brought the issue to light through a social media video.

"Cockroaches and in the food area of a plane (anywhere for that matter) are just truly awful. One hopes @IndiGo6E takes a hard look at its fleet and checks how this even happened given that it normally flies relatively new @Airbus A320s," Mr Shukla wrote on X.

Public concerns regarding hygiene arose following the video. In response, IndiGo took swift action, cleaning and disinfecting their entire fleet to ensure passenger safety. The airline emphasized its commitment to cleanliness and apologized for any inconvenience.

"Our staff promptly took the necessary action onboard. As a precautionary measure, we immediately cleaned the entire fleet and carried out fumigation and disinfection procedures. At IndiGo, we maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to ensure a safe, hassle-free experience and regret any inconvenience caused to the passengers," the airline wrote.

A user wrote, "International flights are worst, always run late, and no complimentary drinks either. I would avoid flying again on IndiGo international flight."

Another user commented, "IndiGo is truly gone to dogs. From one of the best in the world to one of the worst. Looks like their leadership has given up completely. Time for another fresh budget carrier to take place?"

A third sided with the airline. "See, that's what I like about Indigo. Problems that are beyond control can happen with anyone but in all my journeys with Indigo, if there's an issue, they've always made it a point to quickly solve it too. To be honest, that's all that matters also," they wrote.