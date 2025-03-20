Advertisement
IndiGo Passenger Deploys Emergency Slide Before Takeoff At Delhi Airport

In a statement, IndiGo said a slide was deployed inadvertently on flight 6E 5161 from Delhi to Leh before takeoff.

Read Time: 1 min
IndiGo Passenger Deploys Emergency Slide Before Takeoff At Delhi Airport
New Delhi:

An IndiGo passenger deployed an emergency slide of a Leh-bound aircraft before takeoff at the Delhi airport on Wednesday.

In a statement, IndiGo said a slide was deployed inadvertently on flight 6E 5161 from Delhi to Leh before takeoff.

"Following Standard Operating Procedures, the crew reported the incident and the customer was offloaded and handed over to concerned authorities," the airline said and regretted the inconvenience caused to other passengers.

Specific details about the incident could not be immediately ascertained.

As per information available on flight tracking website flightradar24.com, it was an A320 aircraft.

Generally, an inflatable slide is deployed for evacuation of passengers during an emergency.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

