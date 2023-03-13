IndiGo Flight Diverted To Karachi Due To Medical Emergency, Passenger Dies

Sources say the emergency landing was made to save the passenger, who was a Nigerian national.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after a medical emergency on-board. The airline in a statement said a passenger who had fallen ill was declared dead by the airport medical team on landing. The flight with the dead passenger onboard flew back to Delhi after first making an emergency landing in Karachi. Sources say the emergency landing was made to save the passenger, who was a Nigerian national.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We're currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities," IndiGo said.