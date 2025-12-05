IndiGo Chaos: Woman Carrying Father's Ashes To Haridwar Stuck In Bengaluru

Flight disruptions across the country due to "operational crisis" at IndiGo have left thousands of passengers stranded, with many missing critical personal, medical, and religious commitments. In Bengaluru alone, 52 arrivals and 50 departures were cancelled on Thursday, a sharp rise from 41 arrivals and 32 departures cancelled on December 4.

One of the thousands passengers, Namita, is stranded at the Kempegowda International Airport as IndiGo flight disruptions continue for the fourth straight day. Holding an urn between her hands, Namita pleads to the government to help her reach Haridwar "urgently."

"I am carrying my father's ashes with me. I was to fly from Bengaluru to Delhi to Dehradun today. From there I have to go to Haridwar to immerse my father's ashes tomorrow," Namita said.

"They (IndiGo) cancelled the flight without any prior notification. Now they are saying that they do not have any flights for today and are suggesting booking a flight with other airlines. Other airlines have increased their prices exorbitantly, going up to Rs 60,000 per person, which I cannot afford. It is five of us," she added.

Namita also claimed that no train or bus tickets are available now. The family has already booked train tickets to Jodhpur, her native place, from Haridwar.

"We are unable to reach Haridwar. All our reservations have gone down the drain. A partial refund will be received after a week. We have no idea how much money will be deducted. I request the government to arrange something for me to reach Haridwar because my father's ashes need to be immersed urgently."

Flight cancellations have disrupted lives across the board. In another incident, a newlywed couple had to attend their reception virtually, after they couldn't travel from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru.

The bride and groom, who had booked tickets from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru and onwards to Hubballi for December 2, were stranded after their flights were repeatedly delayed from 9 am on Tuesday until early morning the next day. The flight was eventually cancelled on December 3.

In Bengaluru alone, 52 arrivals and 50 departures were cancelled on Thursday, a sharp rise from 41 arrivals and 32 departures cancelled on December 4.

"We Will Take Care": IndiGo Issues Apology

"To each one of our customers - We are truly sorry and we will take care!!!" IndiGo wrote in a social media post after all its flights out of Delhi were cancelled till midnight today.

Taking accountability, IndiGo said it will do everything in its capacity to help passengers and bring operations back to normal at the earliest.

Attributing the flight cancellations to "operational crisis", IndiGo said all refunds for cancellations will be processed automatically to the original mode of payment.

"We will offer full waiver on all cancellations/reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between December 5 and December 15. Thousands of hotel rooms across cities and surface transport have been arranged for the convenience of our customers. We are trying to ensure that food and snacks are being provided to our waiting customers at the airports. Lounge access is being arranged for senior citizens, wherever possible," the release read.