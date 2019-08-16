Indigo Extends Fare Waiver On Rescheduling Of Flights From Srinagar

Indigo has announced a waiver on fare rescheduling/cancellation for a week till August 23

Low-cost air carrier Indigo today extended a waiver on the cancellation or rescheduling of tickets to and from Srinagar till August 23. The announcement, conveyed via a post on social media, cited prevailing security conditions in Jammu and Kashmir as the reason for the waiver. The waiver includes fare differences due to rescheduling.

Flight services in and out of Srinagar airport have been severely affected by the lockdown in the Kashmir valley, which entered its twelfth day today. Strict security restrictions, including suspending phone and internet services and placing key political leaders under house arrest, had been enforced by the centre to quell protests against its decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divide the state into two union territories.

In view of the current security situation in Srinagar, we have extended a full fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling (fare difference, if any is applicable) for all flights to/from Srinagar till 23-08-19. Reach out to us on Twitter, FB or chat with us at https://t.co/siLprIYnei — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 16, 2019

The centre told the Supreme Court today that these restrictions are likely to be removed over the next few days. "The ground situation is being reviewed daily and the Supreme Court must trust the security agencies," the government told the top court, adding the situation was improving gradually.

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal confirmed yesterday that night-time operations at the city's airport had been restarted.

"As we speak, we are having the first night flight take off from Srinagar airport at 7.15 pm. Airport had already been cleared for night flights. Nearly 150 passengers... marks (start of) night operations from Srinagar airport," Mr Kansal said.

Earlier this month Srinagar airport was flooded by Amarnath pilgrims and tourists looking to leave Jammu and Kashmir, after an unprecedented government advisory warned of terrorist attacks, driving air fare to sky-high prices.

On August 4, Indigo followed the lead of other airlines, including national carrier Air India, in implementing a distance-wise capping of fares on flights departing Srinagar airport for a seven-day period ending August 10.

The move came after the civil aviation ministry advised airlines to control fares from Srinagar, after ticket prices skyrocketed as Amarnath pilgrims and tourists rushed to leave after an unprecedented security advisory.

IndiGo is the leading airline in the country and has a 49 per cent share of the domestic air passenger market.





