'IndiGo Deal With Airbus Major Win For UK Aerospace': Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said today that Airbus's multi-billion dollar deal with IndiGo to supply 500 aircraft is a major boost for the UK aerospace sector, which will benefit from billions of pounds in investment and thousands of new jobs.

IndiGo on Monday announced a firm order to buy 500 narrow-body planes from Airbus, making it one of the largest-ever aircraft purchases by an airline in civil aviation history.

"This contract is a major win for our aerospace sector. Airbus's deal with IndiGo will be worth billions to the UK and support thousands of jobs across the country - helping to grow the economy," PM Sunak said.

IndiGo's deal has topped the 470-aircraft agreement recently signed by Airbus and Air India, and sparks a race to capitalise on India' growing base of fliers and vast expat population.

IndiGo's order for 500 A320 Family aircraft sets a new record for the largest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation, Airbus said in a statement.

"This landmark order marks a new chapter in Airbus and IndiGo's relationship that is democratising affordable air travel for millions of people in the world's fastest growing aviation market. It is also a resounding endorsement of the A320 Family's best-in-class operating economics that have been powering IndiGo's growth for almost two decades," said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International at Airbus.

"It is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo's new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. An order book now of almost 1,000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables IndiGo to fulfil its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India," said Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo.

IndiGo's fleet of over 300 aircraft currently operates over 1,800 flights a day, connecting 78 domestic and over 20 international destinations. With orders for additional aircraft yet to be delivered, the airline's fleet strength is expected to reach 480.