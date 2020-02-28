India's Summer Weather Forecast Says March-May May Be "Warmer Than Normal"

Summer Weather Forecast: Above normal heat wave conditions are also likely in the core heat wave (HW) zone during the season (March-May), the weather department said.

The weather department said months of March, April and May are "likely to be warmer than normal"

New Delhi:

The months of March, April and May are "likely to be warmer than normal" over northwest, west, central and parts of south India, the India Meteorological Department said today in its summer forecast.

Above normal heat wave conditions are also likely in the core heat wave (HW) zone during the season (March-May), the weather department said.

The core heat wave zone covers the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana and parts of Maharashtra and coastal Andhra Pradesh.
 

