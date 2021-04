The Russian Direct Investment Fund did not say when production would begin.

Indian biotech firm Panacea Biotec Ltd has agreed to produce 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine annually, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot internationally, said on Monday.

RDIF did not say when production would begin.

