India's Own Vehicle Safety Protocol Launch Expected On Oct 1: 5 Points

The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) will host the star ratings and test results on its website. According to a government release from last year, the proposed assessment will allocate Star rating from 1 to 5 stars.

The ratings will be voluntary and sampels for testing will be wither offered by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or can be picked up by the BNCAP authority from showrooms.

As per the government release, BNCAP rating will be based on the following parametres: Structural safety of car, safety of adult occupants of car, safety of child occupants of car, assessment of car for pedestrian friendly design and provision of active and passive safety assist technologies.

As per news agency PTI, BNCAP will be applicable on type approved motor vehicles of category M1 (motor vehicles used for the carriage of passengers, comprising eight seats, in addition to driver's seat) with gross vehicle weight less than 3.5 tonnes, manufactured or imported in the country.