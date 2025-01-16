Skoda Kylaq Bags 5-Star Rating In BNCAP Crash Tests

Skoda has garnered a firm ground in the Indian market and the latest news will surely regain the trust of the Indian car customers. The Skoda Kylaq has now become the first car by the company to be tested under the Bharat NCAP norms. Skoda Kylaq has received a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. To our surprise, Kylaq has also surpassed the ratings of Mahindra XUV 3XO

Though the crash test was conducted on a Skoda Kylaq Prestige model which was powered with manual transmission, the crash test and the rating reviews apply to the other models of Kylaq too. The prestige model is the top spec model of the car which has other variants like- Signature +, Signature and Classic.



Skoda Kylaq Safety Ratings

Skoda Kylaq has scored 24 on 24 points for the Child Occupancy Protection. The car was equipped with a 18-month old dummy and scored 8/8 rating. The model was also tested with a 3-year old child dummy and Kylaq scored 4/4 in the test.

In terms of the Adult Occupancy Protection, Skoda Kylaq scored 30.88 out of 32 points. To be specific, the car garnered 15.04 out of 16 points in the frontal deformation crash test and 15.84 out of 16 in the side deformable barrier test, calculating it to a total of 30.88/32.

The ratings and scores make Skoda Kylaq as one of the best cars in terms of child and adult security.



Skoda Kylaq Safety Features

As Skoda has finally garnered a five star rating from Bharat NCAP, it must be noted the safety features fitted in the Kylaq. It has safety features like- 6 airbags, which is a standard feature, multi collision braking, roll over protection, hill hold control, electronic stability control and more.



Skoda Kylaq Price

Skoda Kylaq is also one of the most affordable cars with such safety ratings. It ranges between the price bracket of Rs. 7.89 lakhs to 14.40 lakhs (ex-showroom).