India's November Covid Count Lowest Since May, 2020

India's first Covid case was reported in Kerala on January 30, 2020 (File)

With over 3.1 lakh fresh coronavirus cases, November saw the lowest number of people contracting the viral disease in the country since May last year.

The monthly tally of fresh Covid cases registered a decline for the sixth time in a row in November.

The number of daily cases peaked on May 6, when the country registered 4,14,188 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours. On Wednesday, the number of active cases of the infection was recorded below one lakh in the country after 547 days.

The daily rise in the number of new coronavirus cases has been below 20,000 for 54 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 156 consecutive days now.

The first positive case of the coronavirus infection in the country was reported in Kerala on January 30, 2020.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakhs on August 23, 40 lakhs on September 5, and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past the 60-lakh mark on September 28, 70 lakhs on October 11, 80 lakhs on October 29, 90 lakhs on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.